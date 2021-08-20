'Youngest Poetess' from Bengaluru enters record books

Amana, a class 8 student from Bishop Cotton Girls' School, has entered the India Book of Records as the 'Youngest Poetess' and the Asia Book of Records as the 'Grandmaster' for writing poems at a young age.

Amana, who is 12 years old, has written 61 poems and published an anthology titled 'Echoes of Soulful Poems' in November 2020. To date, she has written 275 poems in English and Hindi, and her second collection of poems is also due for publication. Several of her poems have been published in newspapers and websites.