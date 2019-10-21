Light rainfall cools down Bengaluru

Sankey road underpass following rainfall on Sunday evening. (DH Photo/Irshad Mahammad)

Many parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, bringing down the mercury. 

While many localities in the core city received light rainfall, the rural areas witnessed relatively heavier showers. 

Yelahanka in northern Bengaluru recorded the highest rainfall at 12.5 mm, followed by Sarjapur Road in southeastern Bengaluru at 10 mm. Devanahalli and VV Puram received 8 mm each, KG Halli 7 mm, Vidyaranyapura 6.5 mm, Nandini Layout 6.5 mm, RR Nagar 6 mm, HSR Layout 4.5 mm and Kathriguppe 2.5 mm. 

Since it was Sunday, the rainfall did not disrupt normal life much as most of the working population was either on leave or stayed indoors. Traffic wasn’t hit much and there weren’t many incidents of waterlogging because of the light showers. 

There were, however, at least two incidents of tree fall from Koramangala and Anand Nagar in RT Nagar, said an official from the BBMP control room. 

The civic body has instructed its engineers to work with the ground teams to prevent damages on the streets until the rainy season, which is forecast to last until Deepavali, ends in the city. 

