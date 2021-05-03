Limited access drives up prices of veggies, fruits

Limited public access drives up prices of veggies, fruits in Bengaluru

Wholesale traders also reported reduced procurement

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 03 2021, 01:28 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 03:45 ist
People have to purchase vegetables and fruits only between 6 am and noon. The picture is from New Tharagupet, Bengaluru, dated May 2, 2021. DH PHOTO/S K DINESH

Even as the lockdown restricted people’s access to fruits and vegetables, their prices have shot up in the past week. 

The government has allowed pushcart vendors and extended the business hours of Hopcoms and other shops. But despite government orders not to jack up prices, vendors have hiked prices of fruits and vegetables, though wholesale costs have largely remained the same. 

Pomegranate, for instance, is sold at Rs 150 a kilo in wholesale but retails at Rs 250. The prices of orange and sweet lemon (mosambi) that hovered around Rs 75 are now costing Rs 150 at local shops. 

Drop in customers

A vendor attributed the price hike to a drop in regular customers. “Covid and the curfew have reduced the customers drastically. The cost of procurement has also escalated due to restricted movement. Increasing the price is the only way (for us) to make a living,” he said. 

Unsold stock 

Wholesale traders also reported reduced procurement. “Most of the stock is unsold, but no change in prices. Limited competition may have led to price hike at the vendor level,” Wholesale Fruit Traders’ Development Association convener Syed Mahboob
said. 

Krishnappa, a vendor, once sold four or five lemons for Rs 10. “Due to high demand, we charge Rs 10 per lemon now,” he said. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

 