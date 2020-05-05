Liquor bills over Rs 50,000 go viral; Bengaluru outlets under scanner

Even as Karnataka recorded alcohol sales in excess of Rs 45 crore on the first day of liquor shops' reopening since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March, at least two liquor outlets in Bengaluru have come under the Excise Department radar for selling more than the permitted quantity of liquor to a single person.

According to a report on The Indian Express, the two shops - one in Tavarkere and one in Dollars Colony, sold liquor worth over Rs 50,000 each in singe billings. Pictures of the bill have gone viral on social media.

Karnataka's Excise Act forbids sale of more than 2.3 litres of IMFL or 18.2 litres of beer a day.

Excise Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru South) Giri J said that an FIR has been filed under the Karnataka Excise Act after the police found a prima facie violation of licence conditions mandated by the Act.

Officials said that all cases of Excise Act violations will be looked into and violators will be heavily penalised.