Livestock washed away at RR Nagar

The deluge triggered by heavy rain washed away 12 cattle and as many goats near Akkamahadevi marriage hall in RR Nagar.

A BBMP official, however, pointed out that the livestock owner had tied them on a stormwater drain.

“As soon as we got the information, we visited the spot where the farmer claimed to have tied the cattle and goats. The farmer was using the place above the stormwater drain on a monthly rental basis,” said B Reddy Shankar Babu, Zonal Commissioner, Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The officer added that it is legal for anyone to use the place abutting a stormwater drain to rear animals.

“We will take action against the person who rented out the place to the farmer,” the officer added, also mentioning that a police complaint will be filed.

