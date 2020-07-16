Lockdown: Cops go soft on Day 1 but warn of stricter days ahead

The first day of the new Covid-19 lockdown began with Bengalureans freely venturing out, markets bustling and traffic crawling as if it was a normal day.

Despite the police barricading streets and flyovers, many motorists ventured out, resulting in slow-moving traffic in many parts of the city. Thousands of people entered the city through Tumakuru Road as some industries and garment factories were allowed to stay open. Scores of office-goers moved about freely, displaying their ID.

With shops selling essential items allowed to function from 5 am to noon, KR Market and Srirampura and Malleswaram markets attracted a large number of shoppers. Government rules on social distancing and wearing masks meant little to many of them.

Instead of punishing the violators, the police initially focused on creating awareness.

In North Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout, police officers performed a skit to create awareness on the importance of staying at home.

But as the clocked ticked noon, they started cracking down on businesses and motorists.

Police confiscated nearly 2,000 vehicles and booked about 200 people for violating the lockdown. "We have booked 200 people and seized about 200 cars, bikes, and other vehicles. We will be stricter in the next few days," City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

The leniency in lockdown enforcement was also because only about 40% of the policemen reported for work over the Covid scare, sources said. With more than 500 police officers hospitalised, another 25% quarantined, and several police stations sealed, policemen were worried. This was clearly evident on the streets on Wednesday as police manned only prominent traffic junctions to stop and check the motorists. Police mildly caned people defying social distancing in Vijayanagar, Gandhi Bazaar, Chickpet, and KR Market.

Rao asked for volunteers to work alongside his officers in assisting in compliance with the lockdown.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said police were soft on citizens because it was the first day of the lockdown. He warned that the lockdown would be strictly enforced from Thursday onwards.

‘Can’t let city look like graveyard’

City police chief Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday said the lathi alone can’t eliminate Covid-19 and asked the public to follow the lockdown. Wearing tracksuits, Rao hit the streets early in the morning to review lockdown security. He went on a walk on streets surrounding the Vidhana Soudha and Cubbon Park. “We can make Bengaluru sleep but cannot make it look like a graveyard,” he told reporters later.