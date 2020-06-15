Lockdown: Disregarding ban, Bengaluru schools issue timetable for online classes

Four days after the state primary education minister announced the ban on online classes till the fifth grade, schools continued holding the classes and sent the timetable/schedule for Monday.

School managements justified the continuation saying they did not receive the order from the Department of Public Instruction.

Though the announcement was made on Wednesday, the government is yet to issue the order, leading to assertions by several school managements that the top bureaucrats are not in agreement with the decision.

A day after the announcement, minister S Suresh Kumar sent a note to the commissioner of the department to issue the order. “We sent the draft copy to the government and were waiting for a response on Friday. Since it was the second Saturday, we could not issue the order. It will be issued on Monday,” a department official said.

Shocked to receive the timetable, parents reported it to the department through the helpline set up for the purpose. Though the department had warned that it would initiate action, schools have disregarded it.

“I thought the schools had discontinued the online classes after the government announcement. But I was shocked to see an email from school about the online class for Monday morning,” said a parent.

Another parent said schools are doing this to account for the fees they receive. “They need to show something on record about the academic activities.”

But the private school management association has said schools must abide by the government order.

“When the government takes a policy decision, it is our duty to follow it. It is meaningless to say, ‘we haven’t received the order’,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

Legal fight

Some elite schools in Bengaluru held a discussion and have plans to challenge the government’s decision in court. The schools are buoyed by the Madras High Court’s decision in favour of schools holding online classes in Tamil Nadu.