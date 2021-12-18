Logistics firm employee makes a killing with stolen laptops

An employee of a logistics firm stole dozens of laptops meant to be delivered to online shoppers and sold them for a song to parents of schoolkids, police said.

Sumit Singh, working for V-Xpress, was arrested by police in Laggere, North Bengaluru, after the firm's logistics manager, Pramod Kumar, complained about several laptops going missing from the warehouse. The laptops were meant to be delivered to the customers of an e-commerce company with whom V-Xpress has a tie-up.

CCTV footage purportedly showed Singh stealing a laptop box on December 4. Police got Kumar to ring up Singh but the latter neither returned the call nor reported for work. They eventually traced him to Laggere and succeeded in recovering 25 stolen latops.

Police say Singh, who hails from Himachal Pradesh and has worked for various companies in Bengaluru, had been stealing laptops for the past three months. He would contact students' parents, introducing himself as an employee of a laptop manufacturer, and offer to sell the machines at a big discount. He claimed the offer was part of the company's student discount policy.

Singh charged a mere Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 per laptop and used his previous customers for word-of-mouth publicity. Besides Bengaluru, he is suspected to have sold laptops in Hyderabad, Raichur and Chikkaballapur.

