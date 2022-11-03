Lokayukta cops raid 21 sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru, Ramanagara

Lokayukta police raided more than 20 sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru and the surrounding areas on Thursday to investigate allegations of corruption by officials and middlemen.

Around 150 Lokayukta police officials started searching 15 places in Bengaluru Urban, four in Bengaluru Rural and two in Ramanagara on Tuesday afternoon. The raids are still ongoing.

Officials seized Rs 7 lakh in cash and are checking documents, including receipts for services offered at sub-registrar offices, to find out if some of the money was ill-gotten. If the cash is not accounted for, action will be taken against officials and middlemen, Lokayukta sources said.

Some middlemen are being questioned.

Sub-registrar offices register documents related to property transactions and collect stamp duty and other levies.

Lokayukta police had registered an FIR after receiving complaints from the public that middlemen demand bribes to facilitate service delivery at sub-registrar offices. The cops subsequently obtained permission from the court to conduct the raids.

The raids are being supervised by Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) Ashok K V.

Where were the raids conducted?

Bengaluru Urban: Bannerghatta, Yelahanka, Kacharakanahalli, Basavanagudi, Mahadevapura, Varthur, Domlur, Bommanahalli, Begur, JP Nagar, Banashankari, Banaswadi, Nagarabhavi, Kengeri and Devanahalli.

Bengaluru Rural: Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Anekal and Hoskote.

Ramanagara: Ramanagara and Kanakapura.