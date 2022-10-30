Lokayukta cops trap DHO accepting bribe

A District Health Officer (DHO) was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police on Saturday evening while receiving a bribe of Rs 40,000 from an employee of a private hospital.

According to Lokayukta officials, the DHO of Bengaluru Urban, identified as Dr B Niranjan, was caught accepting bribe amount of Rs 40,000. He has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

A senior officer said that Niranjan had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh bribe to give permission for the functioning of a new hospital coming up in Kannamangala. The hospital had submitted application on October 17, seeking permission.

After bargaining, Niranjan scaled down the bribe amount to Rs 40,000. But the applicant filed complaint with the Lokayukta and as per their direction, he informed Niranjan that he was bringing money to his office. Niranjan asked him to meet near Iskcon temple in the evening when he will be returning to his house in Vijayanagar. The complainant met Niranjan on the road around 7.40 pm. The Lokayukta police caught him red-handed.