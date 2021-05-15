Low-key Eid celebrations amid Covid restrictions

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 15 2021, 04:36 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 05:03 ist
Members of the Muslim community offer prayers on the terrace of a building on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday. DH Photo/Anup Ragh T

In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the city witnessed low-key Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The Eidgah grounds and the masjids were empty due to the lockdown, as people celebrated the festival by offering prayers at home. Barely a handful such as the moulvis and imams offered prayers at masjids.

The faithful offering prayers atop terraces and in open areas in their house compounds had been a common sight.

Purely a family event

"We celebrated the festival at home without going to any Eidgah or masjid due to the prevailing Covid-induced lockdown. It was purely a family event," said Abdul Wajid, former Opposition leader in the BBMP council.

In some areas, families exchanged several delicacies with neighbours. In fewer places, they invited close ones for the celebrations.

Eid al-Fitr
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Ramzan

