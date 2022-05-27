Mahadevapura task force earns residents’ wrath

While the task force has been active in publishing updates about different projects, the Twitter handle has a record of getting into verbal fights

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 27 2022, 01:15 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 02:48 ist
Twitter users found the response downright rude. Credit: Twitter/@MTF_Mobility

The Mahadevapura task force, headed by MLA Aravind Limbavali, was caught on the wrong foot for its tweet, asking a Twitter group to live in another place if they are not happy with the infrastructure in the city’s tech hub.

While the task force has been active in publishing updates about different projects, the Twitter handle has a record of getting into verbal fights on the microblogging site. 

“Not just Mahadevapura, all 110 villages added to form BBMP, have got residential settlements as a village and will never match the infrastructure of a developed layout like BTM, Jayanagar or Koramangala. You have a choice to live where you prefer to,”  Mahadevapura Task Force (Mobility) tweeted when a resident group questioned the disparity in fund allocation for Mahadevapura.

Twitter users found the response downright rude. “@MTF_Mobility says we (it) can’t fix things. You made a wrong choice. Indeed sir. We made a wrong choice in buying a house and also in voting for you,” a user responded. “Villages seem to have better infrastructure management than Mahadevapura,” another said. 

Meanwhile, the volunteers managing the Mahadevapura task force said they tweeted in such a way because a few resident groups were ridiculing and demeaning their efforts. 

Bengaluru
Mahadevapura

