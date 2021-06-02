Maid loses gold, phone in hope of grocery kit

Posing as a volunteer, a conman took away 12 grams of gold and a mobile phone from domestic help in Hulimavu on Monday on the pretext of getting her grocery kit.

Mallamma, 58, from Omkar Nagar, Puttenahalli, said a bike-borne man approached her at 9.30 am as she was walking to work and introduced himself as a volunteer of an organization. He told her that his organisation was issuing grocery kits to the poor and promised her that he would get her a kit.

The man took her on the bike to Bannerghatta Road for the grocery kit. He pulled over near Hulimavu Gate and told her that she was wearing gold ornaments and the organisation would not believe she was poor. He packed her earrings and gold mangalya in his kerchief and collected her mobile phone.

He rode for some more time, stopped the bike near a building and asked Mallamma to wait to say he would check with the office and return. When the man did not return, Mallamma realised that she had been cheated and filed a complaint with Hulimavu police station. Police are making efforts to trace the miscreant.