Maids should walk to work, no visitors in apartments, says BBMP

The BBMP has followed other departments in setting out the rules for the third phase of the lockdown that begins on Monday. It has introduced some relaxations while explaining the strictures that will remain in place.

While there was no official communication from the civic body, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar tweeted that he had held a video conference with residents welfare associations and apartment associations to discuss the precautions to be taken for the next two weeks.

He said domestic workers will be allowed to work as per the Union government’s notification but they must walk to work. “Those living in cluster zones can’t enter apartments,” he added.

He said social-distancing measures, as well as the compulsory wearing of masks, would apply to places within apartments, especially the common areas. Swimming pools and play areas will remain closed.

Kumar called for protecting high-risk persons and not allowing visitors or delivery boys inside apartment gates. The BBMP stressed the need for sorting trash to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through sanitary waste.

The BBMP netted Rs 98,350 in fine from people who stepped out without wearing masks.