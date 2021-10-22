Man attacked with helmet, stabbed in road rage

A 24-year-old man was stabbed by a group of five in road rage near his home in Hongasandra near Begur, South Bengaluru, police said.

Prashanth M was riding back home when three fellow motorcyclists picked a fight with him at 3rd Cross on 9th Main Road in Hongasandra around 8 pm on October 18. They allegedly abused him and asked to ride properly. When Prashanth asked them to mind their language, the trio surrounded him and started beating him.

Prashanth’s house was just a stone’s throw away from this place. His mother, Pushpa, and other family members came out after hearing his voice. Pushpa somehow got Prashanth home.

Meanwhile, the three men called two of their friends and they all tried to barge into Prashanth’s home. They vowed to kill him to let everyone know who they are.

Prashanth grew restless and came out to hit back at them. The group pounced on him, attacking him with a helmet. One of them took out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

The commotion drew neighbours, forcing the group to ride off. Prashanth was rushed to hospital and is said to be out of danger. Begur police have registered a case of attempted murder and are looking out for the suspects.