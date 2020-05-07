Man brutally stabbed by gang at shop for 'staring' at them

A 25-year-old man was stabbed by a gang of four outside a provisions store. The gang apparently thought he was staring at them and picked a fight with him.

Ravi Kiran, a resident of Adarsha Nagar, Chamarajpet, stepped out around 8.30 pm on Monday to buy cigarettes from a shop nearby. The shopkeeper, Girish, knows him. So he started having small talk with him. A while later, four strangers came to the shop, apparently to buy something.

One of them saw Kiran and asked why he was staring at them. Kiran said he wasn’t staring at them but talking to the shopkeeper. But the four, who were reportedly drunk, got into argument with Kiran and abused him. One of them then took out a weapon and stabbed him. Kiran suffered serious injuries and collapsed. The gang then kicked him.

Kiran’s friend Bharath, who happened to come to the shop, intervened and stopped the gang from harming him further. Kiran went back home in an auto, and his family later took him to KIMS hospital. Kiran has filed a police complaint, saying the gang tried to kill him. Police have opened a case of attempted murder and are looking out for the gang.