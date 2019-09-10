Man cheats many with fake land offer, held

The CCB sleuths on Monday arrested a conman who cheated people, saying he would offer sites and houses in the state government employees housing cooperative society.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials raided Srinivasa Gowda’s office in Mahalakshmi Layout and arrested him.

The police said the accused had placed an advertisement in all major media houses under the banner of the society, offering sites and houses in the layout at a base value approved by the BBMP and the BDA.

He also promised to design modular kitchens for free for the first 50 bookings. Several people approached him and the accused took them to a private layout, saying it belonged to the cooperative society. However, the probe revealed he is neither a government employee nor did he register his firm with the authorities concerned. He had also misused the society’s name.