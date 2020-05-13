Man cuts off half of teen son's finger in domestic violence

A 57-year-old private firm employee allegedly cut off his teenage son's finger with a machete in a case of domestic violence.

Police said Byrappa, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar, Banashankari, gashed his 19-year-old son Yathin's hands and attacked his wife, Rekha, when she came to her son's rescue on May 10.

It all started when Byrappa picked a fight with his wife and beat her black and blue. She called up her son who was away at work. Yathin rushed back to the house only to find his father still thrashing his mother. When Yathin tried to stop the fight, Byrappa got furious and vowed to teach him a lesson at any cost, police said.

He went into a room, returned with the machete and slung it on Yathin, gashing his hands and cutting off half of a finger on the right hand. When Rekha tried to rescue her son, Byrappa also attacked her, police added.

Neighbours intervened and took Yathin to a hospital. He has filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Hanumanthanagar police. He told the police that his father had a history of abusing his mother. He often fought with her over petty issues and harassed her physically and mentally, he stated in the complaint.

Police have taken up a case of assault with a dangerous weapon causing grievous hurt. Furthers investigations are underway.