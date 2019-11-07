Man fatally stabs teen for not parting with Rs 50

The police are on the lookout for a man who stabbed an 18-year-old youth to death for not giving him Rs 50 in eastern Bengaluru’s DJ Halli on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Wasim, a resident of DJ Halli, who was employed at a bakery on Modi Road, the police said.

According to the police, Wasim was heading home from work when he was accosted by three men on a bike on Modi Road. One of them asked Wasim for Rs 50. When Wasim said he did not have money on him, the accused flipped out a knife and stabbed him on his chest and fled the spot. Wasim sustained a deep stab injury and died on the spot, the police said.

Preliminary inquiries by the police revealed that the accused, who was known to the victim, works for a furniture store and was probably addicted to drugs.

The DJ Halli police have registered a case of murder. A senior officer said they have identified the accused and have formed a team to nab him.