Man feeding dogs tricked by 'help seeker', robbed of scooter in dead of night

A 31-year-old man waiting to feed stray dogs was tricked by a stranger who eventually rode off with his scooter that contained his mobile phone, a debit card, house keys and important documents.

The incident occurred in Horamavu, East Bengaluru, in the early hours of May 18.

Tarun Agarwal, from Maragondanahalli, is the victim and had lodged a police complaint. An animal anti-cruelty cell officer at an NGO, Agarwal had set out to feed street dogs but decided to pull over the roadside after it started raining heavily.

A few minutes later, a man aged about 30 walked up to him. Speaking English and Tamil, he sought Agarwal's help to get petrol, saying his two-wheeler had run out of fuel.

Agarwal initially turned down his request but the man kept pleading. Agarwal gave him a ride on his scooter till the HDFC ATM opposite Sycon Apartments on Horamavu main road where the man claimed he had parked his two-wheeler.

He got off Agarwal's scooter and walked up to his bike. He pulled out a dagger and rushed back. He then flashed the dagger and attacked Agarwal. As a shocked Agarwal got down from his scooter, the man hopped on and rode away.

Agarwal sustained an injury to his face. He called the police using a roadside tea vendor's phone. Police arrived at the spot and seized the vehicle left behind by the robber.

Agarwal told police he had kept his mobile phone, debit card, dog medicines, house keys and documents in the scooter's storage box.

Ramamurthy police took up a case on May 20 under IPC Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and are trying to trace the suspect.

"It's very strange that a person left his bike behind and robbed Agarwal's scooter. We are investigating if the robber had stolen that bike also and left it behind as the fuel had dried up," a senior police officer said. The robber has been caught on camera, the officer added.