Man gets 20-year jail for sexually assaulting 5-yr-old

A fast track court in the city sentenced a 57-year-old man to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in a day care centre here.

Judge K N Roopa delivered the verdict in the case, which was registered in the Yelahanka New Town police station in 2019.

Ashwath Narayan Rao, a resident of Chikka Bommasandra in Yelahanka, was running a day care centre for children at his residence.

Parents would leave their children in the day care centre while heading to work and pick them up when returning home. This was the case with the victim, too.

On August 30, 2019, the convict sexually assaulted the girl. On realising what had happened to their daughter, her parents lodged a police complaint.

Rao was arrested and booked under the Pocso Act.