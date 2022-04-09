Man killed by friends after he drinks alcohol from their glass

A 23-year-old man was killed by his friends during a drunken brawl in eastern Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura on Thursday night, police said.

Kaveri Nagar resident Santosh got into a fight with his friends during a party at a bar. One of the reasons for the argument was that he drank from the glass of a friend named Shashi Kumar.

The group left the bar after some time, but they started quarrelling again on the street.

Kumar and another friend named Sridhar ganged up to attack Santosh. Kumar grabbed a broken liquor bottle and pierced it into Santosh’s neck and stomach. As Santosh started bleedingly, the duo fled the spot. Santosh died while being taken to a hospital around 10 pm.

Police have detained both Kumar and Sridhar.

