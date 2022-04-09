Man killed after drinking alcohol from friends' glass

Man killed by friends after he drinks alcohol from their glass

The group left the bar after some time, but they started quarrelling again on the street

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 09 2022, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 03:45 ist

A 23-year-old man was killed by his friends during a drunken brawl in eastern Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura on Thursday night, police said. 

Kaveri Nagar resident Santosh got into a fight with his friends during a party at a bar. One of the reasons for the argument was that he drank from the glass of a friend named Shashi Kumar. 

The group left the bar after some time, but they started quarrelling again on the street.

Kumar and another friend named Sridhar ganged up to attack Santosh. Kumar grabbed a broken liquor bottle and pierced it into Santosh’s neck and stomach. As Santosh started bleedingly, the duo fled the spot. Santosh died while being taken to a hospital around 10 pm. 

Police have detained both Kumar and Sridhar. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru news
Crime
murder

What's Brewing

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions

When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions

Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra

Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

 