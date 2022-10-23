Man murdered on terrace of B'luru house; cops suspect his wife's tormentors

A 33-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a three-member group on the terrace of his house in Kondappa Layout, Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, on Friday night.

Police believe that the killers were the same people who had harassed the victim's wife in their hometown of Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, about a year ago. She had complained to the police authorities about them.

Chandrashekar, a native of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh and a weaver by occupation, had returned home from work and gone to the terrace to get fresh air.

At around 8.30 pm, three men followed him and repeatedly attacked him on the head and private parts with a lethal weapon. About 15 minutes later, Chandrashekar's wife, Swetha, came to the terrace to check on him as he hadn't come down. She was stunned to find him lying in a pool of blood.

With the help of her parents and neighbours, Swetha rushed her husband to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said: "Based on the complaint filed by his family members, a case of murder was registered at the Yelahanka police station and further investigation is on."

A police officer who's part of the investigation said Chandrashekar, his wife and her parents had relocated to Bengaluru six months ago and stayed in a rented house. Some people back home in Hindupur had harassed his wife almost a year ago and he had complained to the police against them.

The family was so traumatised by the events that they decided to move out of Hindupur and shift to Bengaluru.

The cops believe that the same people killed Chandrashekar out of revenge for filing the police complaint.

Police, however, also suspect other friends of his wife and are investigating all possible angles.