Man stabs teen to death, arrested in an hour

A 24-year-old man on the run after killing a teenager has been nabbed by the HAL police on Friday evening within an hour of the crime taking place.

Based on preliminary investigations, police said the accused Nayeem stabbed Likith, a Domalur resident studying at Industrial Training Institute (ITI). Nayeem lives in HAL.

Likith was allegedly friends with drug addicts and frequented LBS Nagar to meet them. Recently, Nayeem and Likhit had an altercation over a trivial issue concerning the consumption of drugs.

Enraged, Likith called Nayeem on his mobile on Friday and enquired about his whereabouts. He also warned Nayeem against attacking him.

Deciding to meet at LBS Nagar, the duo arrived with their friends. Around 4 pm, in the middle of heated arguments, Likith pulled out a dagger. Both their friends ran from the spot on seeing the weapon.

Nayeem snatched the dagger from Likith and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot.

A severely injured Likith died on the spot, police said.

On learning about the incident, HAL police swung into action and nabbed the accused. Efforts are on to nab the friends of Likith and Nayeem.

