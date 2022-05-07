Man strangles pregnant wife following quarrel, surrenders

A 28-year-old man killed his pregnant wife at his home in Annapoorneshwari Layout in Dobbspet in Bengaluru Rural district.

The police have arrested the accused Ramu H P. He had killed his wife Vanitha (25), a native of Gubbi who was two months pregnant.

Ramu is the son of a retired assistant sub-inspector of police. He married Vanitha in April 2021.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that Ramu killed his wife by strangulating her late on Wednesday night over an alleged marital row.

During the marriage negotiations, Ramu and his family members claimed that he is an MCom graduate and is working at a private firm. A few days after the wedding, Vanitha noticed Ramu was not going out of the house and realised he was unemployed. This led to constant fights and differences between the couple.

Recently, Vanitha, who had gone back to her parental house, had informed her family that Ramu was harassing her over many issues, including dowry demands. When Vanitha’s family members tried to settle the dispute, she refused to live with Ramu or return to his home. But her family members and relatives forcibly convinced her to stay with Ramu.

After murdering his wife, Ramu walked into the Dobbspet police station asking them to arrest him. The police took Ramu to his house to find Vanitha dead. The police alerted her parents about the incident.

Victim's family stages protest

Vanitha’s family members and relatives staged a protest demanding that the police arrest Ramu’s parents and his sister, as well.

They alleged that all of them harassed Vanitha for dowry. The protesters were adamant that the body from the mortuary be shifted only after the whole family is arrested.

The police had a tough time convincing the protesters. They assured that others would be arrested if their involvement was found. Ramu’s family members are yet to be traced.

A case of murder, dowry death and harassment has been registered by the Dobbspet police.