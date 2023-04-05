Man thrashed for complaining about loud music dies

Man thrashed by neighbours for complaining about loud music dies

Lloyd Nehemiah developed complications from the blows three software engineers rained on him in the early hours of April 2

  Apr 05 2023, 01:13 ist
  updated: Apr 05 2023, 07:47 ist
In a police complaint, Lloyd accused Ram Samant Rai, Basudev Samant Rai and Abhishek Singh of assaulting him and his family members. Credit: iStock Images

A 54-year-old man has died two days after his neighbours badly beat him up for complaining about loud music in the dead of night.

Lloyd Nehemiah developed complications from the blows three software engineers rained on him in the early hours of April 2, said his younger brother David Nehemiah, an army colonel posted in Kashmir. He died around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, David added.

In a police complaint, Lloyd accused Ram Samant Rai, Basudev Samant Rai and Abhishek Singh of assaulting him and his family members outside their home in Vignana Nagar, HAL, around 4.30 am on April 2. The suspects are aged between 26 and 30 and live across the street.

Lloyd told police he had asked the men to reduce the volume of music played at their home, saying his aged mother was unwell. The men didn't listen. Lloyd walked out of his house and yelled at the neighbours. He also messaged his landlord. The men ran out and abused him. Things got so bad that they thrashed him. Lloyd's family members and neighbours were also attacked when they tried to save him. The family recorded the incident on a mobile phone and called the police. A Hoysala patrol car arrived at the scene. Policemen escorted the family to safety and sent the drunk suspects away.

Lloyd's mother had to be wheeled into the ICU following the incident. "I don't know how she will take this news," David told DH amid sobs.

He accused the police of not acting on time and said they had let one of the suspects to travel to Delhi. "No one has been arrested," he said, adding he would file a murder complaint.

Bengaluru
Assault

