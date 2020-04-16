Man with fake pass arrested

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested for allegedly using a fake pass and sticker.

On April 14 around 5 pm, head constable Mallikarjuna stopped Ameer Khan, a resident of JC Road, riding the two-wheeler near Trinity Junction to check his pass. A sticker saying ‘On BBMP Duty regarding COVID-19’ was also pasted on the vehicle. However, on verification, they found the DCP south-east’s signature and other details on the pass and also his sticker to fake. Khan took a photocopy of an original pass and doctored it.

Khan was detained and remanded in judicial custody, an officer said.

The Halasoor police have charged him for cheating and forgery for the purpose of cheating. An investigation is on to know from where he got the photocopy.

Recently, the police arrested five persons who had fake passes and also arrested a person who sold them for Rs 500.