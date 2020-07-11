Man with fever symptoms found dead in Rajajinagar flat

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 11 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 01:33 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old man with symptoms of fever was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his Rajajinagar flat on Friday.

The police suspect the man may have ended his life in fear of testing positive for Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Shashi Kumar said a relative on Friday afternoon broke open the door of his flat after not getting any response to his repeated knocks and ringing of the bell.

The relative found the man lying dead in the hall. He had a fever and other minor health complaints.

The victim owns a fuel station, is married, and has a four-year-old son. When he developed a fever, he sent his wife and son to her parents’ place and was alone.

The man took the Covid test and was trying to get himself admitted to a couple of private hospitals. Citing a shortage of beds, the hospitals refused him admission until the test results were out.

“He will be subjected to the Covid test once again and an autopsy will also be conducted to determine the cause of death,” the DCP added.

A case has been registered with the Subramanyanagar police station.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Rajajinagar
Bengaluru
Karnataka

