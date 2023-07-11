Manage pressure, eat healthy, BCU grads told

Manage pressure, eat healthy, BCU grads told at convocation

Dr Manjunath advised students to utilise the facilities provided by the government under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ unemployment allowance scheme.

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 11 2023, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 10:03 ist
Gold medallists S Deepthi, Ajithkumar M, and Padmavathy V K Nair at the convocation of Bengaluru City University at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Palace Road, on Monday. DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said that Indian universities are far behind compared with those in other countries in terms of funding for research work. 

He was delivering the convocation address at Bengaluru City University (BCU) on Monday. “If there is no research activity, then there will be no scope for progress and learning will be stagnant,” he said.

He pointed out that several universities in the state are poor in research because of lack of funds. “Both the state and University Grants Commission should make it mandatory for universities to spend on research activities.”

Advising students to focus on health and practise a healthy lifestyle, Dr Manjunath mentioned that at least 30 per cent of people within 40 years are suffering from cardiac-related issues.

“The pressure begins right from kindergarten. Because of the pressure, children are not eating properly,” he said.

He said it is important to manage blood pressure, cholesterol and obesity.

He advised students to utlise the facilities provided by the government under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ unemployment allowance scheme.

During the convocation, the university conferred honorary doctorates to Wooday P Krishna, president of Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi; Nissar Ahmed, chancellor of Presidency University; and Tharini Chidanand, writer and daughter of Kuvempu.

As many as 35,911 students received degrees during the convocation, of which 29,914 were undergraduate and 5,997 postgraduate.

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and BCU Vice-Chancellor Lingaraju Gandhi were present.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bengaluru city university
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

 