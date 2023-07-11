Manage pressure, eat healthy, BCU grads told at convocation

Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said that Indian universities are far behind compared with those in other countries in terms of funding for research work.

He was delivering the convocation address at Bengaluru City University (BCU) on Monday. “If there is no research activity, then there will be no scope for progress and learning will be stagnant,” he said.

He pointed out that several universities in the state are poor in research because of lack of funds. “Both the state and University Grants Commission should make it mandatory for universities to spend on research activities.”

Advising students to focus on health and practise a healthy lifestyle, Dr Manjunath mentioned that at least 30 per cent of people within 40 years are suffering from cardiac-related issues.

“The pressure begins right from kindergarten. Because of the pressure, children are not eating properly,” he said.

He said it is important to manage blood pressure, cholesterol and obesity.

He advised students to utlise the facilities provided by the government under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ unemployment allowance scheme.

During the convocation, the university conferred honorary doctorates to Wooday P Krishna, president of Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi; Nissar Ahmed, chancellor of Presidency University; and Tharini Chidanand, writer and daughter of Kuvempu.

As many as 35,911 students received degrees during the convocation, of which 29,914 were undergraduate and 5,997 postgraduate.

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and BCU Vice-Chancellor Lingaraju Gandhi were present.