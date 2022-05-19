Mango fair in Bengaluru from June 20

Hopcoms will organise a mango fair at Elements Mall near Nagawara Junction from June 20.
A variety of mangoes, including Badami, Raspuri, Baiganpally, Mallika, Malgova, Sindhura, Kesar and Thotapuri, will be on sale.
Experts at the fair will educate visitors on mango-farming practices, grafting, mango cultivation and preparation of various processing materials.
N Devaraj, president, Planters Cooperative Sales and Processing Association (Hopcoms), will inaugurate the fair at 12 noon on June 20.
