Mango fair in Bengaluru from June 20

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2022, 23:33 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 03:41 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Hopcoms will organise a mango fair at Elements Mall near Nagawara Junction from June 20.

A variety of mangoes, including Badami, Raspuri, Baiganpally, Mallika, Malgova, Sindhura, Kesar and Thotapuri, will be on sale. 

Experts at the fair will educate visitors on mango-farming practices, grafting, mango cultivation and preparation of various processing materials.

N Devaraj, president, Planters Cooperative Sales and Processing Association (Hopcoms), will inaugurate the fair at 12 noon on June 20.

 

Bengaluru
Mangoes
Karnataka

