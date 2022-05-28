Fruit fair opens at Lalbagh, to be on till June 13

Mango, jackfruit fair opens at Lalbagh, to be on till June 13

The mela will give farmers an opportunity to sell their produce directly to consumers

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 28 2022, 00:52 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 04:01 ist
Sales on in full swing at Lalbagh on Friday. DH photo/S K Dinesh

The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd (KSMDMCL) along with the Horticulture Department is hosting a mango and jackfruit fair at Lalbagh.

The mela will give farmers an opportunity to sell their produce directly to consumers. The fair was inaugurated on Friday. It will be on till June 13. 

Over 30 varieties of mango and 10 to 12 varieties of jackfruit will be available at the fair.

“The fruits will be organically ripened and carbide-free. The prices have been fixed by a committee consisting of farmers and consumers to ensure both of them are not burdened,” an official from KSMDMCL said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fruit Mela
Lalbagh
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

 