Mango, jackfruit fair opens at Lalbagh, to be on till June 13

The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd (KSMDMCL) along with the Horticulture Department is hosting a mango and jackfruit fair at Lalbagh.

The mela will give farmers an opportunity to sell their produce directly to consumers. The fair was inaugurated on Friday. It will be on till June 13.

Over 30 varieties of mango and 10 to 12 varieties of jackfruit will be available at the fair.

“The fruits will be organically ripened and carbide-free. The prices have been fixed by a committee consisting of farmers and consumers to ensure both of them are not burdened,” an official from KSMDMCL said.