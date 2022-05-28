Mango, jackfruit fair opens at Lalbagh, to be on till June 13

The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd (KSMDMCL) along with the Horticulture Department is hosting a mango and jackfruit fair at Lalbagh.
The mela will give farmers an opportunity to sell their produce directly to consumers. The fair was inaugurated on Friday. It will be on till June 13.
Over 30 varieties of mango and 10 to 12 varieties of jackfruit will be available at the fair.
“The fruits will be organically ripened and carbide-free. The prices have been fixed by a committee consisting of farmers and consumers to ensure both of them are not burdened,” an official from KSMDMCL said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events
Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru
Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?
Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him
After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai
Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels
South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD
Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri
Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts