Mantri Mall shut over pending property tax

Mantri Mall shut over pending property tax

BBMP said the mall management did not pay taxes for two years, including for 2018-19

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS,
  • Nov 16 2021, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 08:10 ist
While the mall was shut between 3 pm to 6 pm, the BBMP later agreed to give 15 days to pay the dues following requests from the owner. Credit: Pixabay

Civic officials closed down Mantri Mall for the second time in three months citing pending property tax.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said the mall management did not pay taxes for two years, including for 2018-19. The civic body said the mall evaded taxes to the tune of Rs 27.25 crore, which has now swelled to Rs 39.49 crore, including the interest levied.

Officials from the revenue wing of the BBMP, led by Joint Commissioner B Shivaswamy (West), showed up at the mall to seal it down as the owners failed to pay up property tax dues even after multiple notices. As a result, the mall was shut for nearly three hours on Monday.

"In September, when our team visited the mall, the owners had paid up Rs 5 crore and sought a month to pay the remaining dues. However, even after a month, they did not pay up and hence, we decided to seal down the mall,” Shivaswamy said.

While the mall was shut between 3 pm to 6 pm, the BBMP later agreed to give 15 days to pay the dues following requests from the owner.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BBMP
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

DH Toon | Delhiites back to 'work from home'

DH Toon | Delhiites back to 'work from home'

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

The secret to a better internet? Post less, chat more

The secret to a better internet? Post less, chat more

 