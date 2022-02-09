Margosa Road's accident-causing hump modified

The BBMP has altered the unscientific hump on Margosa Road in Malleswaram, days after minister and local MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan pointed out glaring design errors in the speed breaker.

Instead of checking vehicles' speed, the hump had turned out to be an accident zone. Narayan was also angry that the BBMP engineers concerned did not visit the spot before approving the work. The BBMP installed rumblers and painted white stripes on the hump to increase its visibility.

The BBMP also painted white stripes on speed breakers in Ramamohanpura, Mahakavi Kuvembu Road, Sriramapura 3rd Main, Gayathrinagar 'D' Block and Rajajinagar 2nd Block.

