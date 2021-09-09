Markets report soaring fruit, flower prices closer to festive weekend

With barely a few days to go for the festive weekend, the shopping spree is yet to begin, traders in various city markets said.

Though wholesalers and retailers report stabilisation in the prices of essential commodities, the cost of flowers and fruits has gone through the roof.

Wholesalers in KR Market report an increase in prices of various fruits by Rs 10 to Rs 20.

The price of pomegranate has increased from Rs 120 to Rs 140-150 per kilogram, while apples have gone up from Rs 100 to Rs 130-150/kg last week. With the price of oranges also crossing the Rs 100-mark, only mosambi costs Rs 30/kg, evincing demand. Traders said the prices will further shot up by Rs 15-20 in the next few days.

Flower traders also said prices are steadily on the rise despite the demand staying low. “We have not even brought flowers like jasmine and Crossandra (Kanakambaram) from the market as no one is asking for them,” said a retail seller in Yelahanka. Prices are expected to pick up by Wednesday.

The wholesale price of button roses has remained between Rs 100-120 in the last few days, while the price of Chrysanthemums (Sevanthige) hovered between Rs 80- 100. Tied jasmine is sold for Rs 20 per foot (mola) at wholesale markets.

A trader at Sanjay Nagar said the flower’s retail price has dropped from Rs 50-30 this week. However, vegetable prices have stayed stable according to wholesale traders at Kalasipalya.

Bombay Ganesha vs Bengaluru Ganesha

The sale of Ganesha idols remained tepid all these days, but picked up after the state government relaxed the rules.

Prakash, an idol maker in Basavanagudi, said, “People have been asking for small idols of two to three feet. We have been making idols only if they have been preordered.”

Evidently, Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi, where big idols were sold, has only small Ganeshas this year.

“The city has always chosen between the Bombay Ganesha and Bengaluru Ganesha,” revealed Ramesh Achar, an idol maker in Mavalli.

“Those who celebrate in a big way by setting up a pandal go for the Bombay-style idols, which are huge in size and have intricate designs. The Bengaluru-style Ganesha idols are smaller, up to four to five feet, and with simpler designs and colours. This year there is more demand for the Bengaluru-style Ganesha idols,” Achar said.

