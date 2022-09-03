Marshal objects to throwing trash, group runs auto over him

Four people allegedly assaulted a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshal when he tried to stop them from disposing of garbage in a public place in Sunkadakatte. They even ran an auto over the marshal’s leg causing injuries.

According to the complaint filed by Vidya D S, junior health inspector of ward number 71, Hegganagalli, she and ward marshal Surendra Nayaka

K C, 23, were on duty. They were preventing the public from disposing of garbage in public places, imposing fines on violators and educating them not to dispose of garbage unscientifically in public places.

When they were near an empty site near a Nilgiri grove in Sunkadakatte, an autorickshaw bearing registration number KA-02-AH-3677 came along.

The driver and the three passengers threw garbage into the site. Vidya and Nayaka stopped them and tried to impose a fine and asked them not to throw garbage there.

All four started abusing Vidya and Nayaka.

Death threats

During the argument, the group assaulted Nayaka and also ran the autorickshaw over Nayaka’s leg. They issued death threats to the duo before leaving the spot.

Vidya told police that they were not able to record a video or take photos of the assaulters, but passersby had made videos on their phones. The videos were handed over to the police.

A senior officer said, “We have registered a case against the four people under IPC Section 353 for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging the duty, and are investigating.”