Marshals will man east zone, Mahadevapura

The BBMP's efforts to end dumping of garbage in public places will begin from the tech hub of Mahadevapura and the east zone, where it would deploy marshals by July.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has secured the government's approval to deploy clean-off marshals in the city.

"As the nodal agency to provide former servicemen to work as garbage marshals, we’ll soon start recruitment for the sanctioned number of positions," said Col Rajbeer Singh, president, Karnataka Ex-servicemen Welfare Association (KESWA). "Since we'll have to recruit 240 marshals, we’ll do it in a phased manner," he added.

Singh said the first phase of deploying the marshals will happen in 44 wards in the east zone and 17 in Mahadevapura. "The volume of commercial activities and public movements are more in these areas. So, we are doing it here first and will expand (the deployment) to the remaining zones. The deployment will begin in these areas from the first week of July," he said.

The BBMP has also decided to have marshals in the control rooms at all its eight zonal offices for better coordination between the marshals, and to take immediate action during the field visits. "Three marshals will regularly be sent to the control rooms in the zonal offices. They will coordinate and alert marshals on the field about the complaints registered by the public. Garbage marshals will work in different shifts, depending on the hours when the public movement is at its peak in the wards," Singh said.

The BBMP will spend Rs 8 crore per year on salary, uniform and other supporting materials. The civic body’s agreement with KESWA states that former servicemen and NCC cadets will be appointed on a 50:50 ratio.

The BBMP has so far recruited 83 marshals through KESWA. It pays Rs 25,000 to ex-servicemen and Rs 18,000 to NCC cadets.