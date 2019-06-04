Mayor inspects ongoing work in Byrasandra ward

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Tuesday inspected the ongoing swimming pools and stadium work at the Kittur Rani Chennamma grounds in Byrasandra ward.

Mayor, who inspected the work along with MLA of Jayanagara Constituency Sowmy Reddy and corporator N Nagaraju, said: "The work of upgrading the stadium and swimming pools was started in 2014. Initially, the project cost was estimated at Rs 2.19 crore. Later, to give the stadium an international standard it was revised to Rs 12.50 crore.

"Three separate swimming pools, like general pool, warm water pool and children pool are being constructed. Along with the pools, volleyball court, green room, shuttle court construction work and greenery of the premises are also going on. Also, work on setting up a synthetic track is also going on. All these facilities will be inaugurated by the second week of August," the mayor added.

According to the BBMP, the existing swimming pool was handed over to PM Swimming Center in 2001 for 35 years on the basis of bidder paying the Palike Rs 60,000 every year. In 2014, the BBMP proposed to upgrade facilities, like swimming pools for ladies and children, for which it had to alter the site plan by felling 19 huge trees. However, the construction of the pool for women was dropped following an objection by the public for cutting of trees in 2015.

Speaking to DH, mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said: "As far as my knowledge is concerned no trees are cut for the project. Also, the work was taken up to develop only three pools, such as general, warm water and children's pool, and not for ladies. However, as 85% of the work is completed there is no question of constructing the pool for women again," she said.