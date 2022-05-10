Medicos come out in flying colours

Medicos come out in flying colours

The graduating students included 144 MBBS students, 63 postgraduates, 16 super specialty postgraduates and six PhD scholars

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 02:17 ist
The 53rd annual convocation and college day of St John’s Medical College. Credit: DH Photo

About 229 medical students were awarded their degrees at the 53rd annual convocation and college day of St  John’s Medical College in Bengaluru on Monday.

The graduating students included 144 MBBS students, 63 postgraduates, 16 super specialty postgraduates and six PhD scholars.

Addressing the students, Dr Kavery Nambisan, rural surgeon, writer, and alumnus of St John’s Medical College, urged the graduates and postgraduates not to pursue any stream of medicine for fame or fortune but out of passion and to serve people. She stressed on the need to serve in rural and under served areas.

This year the graduating batch worked when the Covid wave was at its peak. Many students were also afflicted. Despite the constraints and pressures that came with their work this year, many students secured first class. Dr Mahin Mundra secured the 7th rank overall in the third MBBS of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences exams.  

The postgraduate pass rate was nearly 100%, with 10 students figuring among the top 10 rank holders of various disciplines and three of them securing gold medals. Dr Pooja in community medicine, Dr Linette Antony in ophthalmology and Dr Ijaz Pillai in PMR stood first. Dr Thomas Isiah Sudarshan in critical care, Dr. Nalina A in neonatology and Dr Swathi Kiran in paediatric nephrology took first place.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
St John's Medical College
MBBS

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 