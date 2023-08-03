Members allege illegal meeting by KCD in violation of court order

Members of the congregation of all the churches coming under Karnataka Central Diocese (KCD) have alleged that the Diocesan Council and the Bishop had illegally convened an Executive committee meeting on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by Ebenezer Premkumar with the Cubbon Park police station, the Karnataka Central Diocese executive committee meeting was scheduled to be held at 10 am on Thursday, violating the court order.

Premkumar told DH, "The Principal Civil Judge and Additional JMFC KGF Court had clearly said that the Karnataka Central Diocese cannot convene an executive committee meeting unless further orders. However, the members went ahead with the meeting and I had to rush to the police station early in the morning to alert them about the violation.”

A High Court order passed earlier this year had restrained the authorities from holding any meetings following allegations that the decisions made during the previous meetings were illegal.

“The decisions made during the previous meetings were detrimental to the members and the KCD has failed to safeguard the properties as well. The meetings were illegal and the High Court had taken note of it,” Premkumar alleged.

Speaking to DH, a senior police officer with the Central division, said "The court has not directed us to stop any scheduled meeting. However, since some people approached us and filed a complaint, as a part of our duty, we have served a notice to the KCD authorities stating that holding a meeting could amount to contempt of court."