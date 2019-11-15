MEMU train between Marikuppam and Bangarpet

The South Western Railway introduced a new mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) special train between Marikuppam and Bangarpet on Friday.

The Bangarpet – Marikuppam MEMU Special (06531) will depart from Bangarpet at 10.45 am and arrive at Marikuppam at 11.25 am.

On the return direction, Marikuppam – Bangarpet MEMU Special (06532) will leave from Marikuppam at 11.45 am and reach Bangarpet at 12.25 pm.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Chinnakote(H), BEML Nagar, Coromandel, Oorgaum and Champion in both directions.

The MEMU will have a composition of 12 trailing cars and four motor cars. The train runs for six days a week. There will be no service on Sunday.