Menstrual cups distributed to policewomen

Rani Shetty, in charge of Parihar-Vanitha Sahayavani, says she took the initiative after getting queries from women police officers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 21 2022, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 06:15 ist

The Parihar-Vanitha Sahayavani helpline attached with the Bengaluru city police distributed menstrual cups to 100 traffic policewomen on Thursday.

Over the past six months, the helpline has distributed menstrual cups to over 1,000 police personnel, students and others. The menstrual cups by Stonesoup.in were provided for free, utilising funds raised by Jhatkaa.org.

Rani Shetty, in charge of Parihar-Vanitha Sahayavani, says she took the initiative after getting queries from women police officers.

“They work long hours, and often don’t find restrooms when on the field. This is especially the case with traffic police staff. So, menstrual cups will be very convenient for them. It’s also better for waste management.”

Stonesoup.in conducted a session on the use of menstrual cups at the event and also created a WhatsApp group to answer users’ doubts. “We will continue the initiative with more traffic policewomen later," Rani said. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru Police
menstrual cups

