Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Young people living in paying guest accommodations in the city have high levels of mental and substance use disorders, according to recent studies by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans).

A study this year among 315 people, mostly in the age group of 18 to 29 years, found that 10.2 per cent had Major Depressive Episodes (MDE) and 13.9 per cent had Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD). And most weren’t seeking professional help.

“This is very high compared to the prevalence in the general population,” says Dr Aravind B A, associate professor of epidemiology at Nimhans who supervised the study. “According to the National Mental Health Survey of 2015-16, only 2.8 per cent of the Indian population have mood disorders which include MDE. And only 3.5 per cent have neurotic and stress-related disorders including GAD.”

GAD involves long-term, persistent anxiety about everyday events, impairing the person’s daily functioning. Both GAD and MDE require professional treatment.

The study participants were all studying or working, and had good levels of education. Nearly 65 per cent had or were pursuing an undergraduate degree/diploma, besides 28 per cent with a postgraduate degree. Over 88 per cent were unmarried, and over 90.5 per cent were migrants. The study was done across 45 PG accommodations across all eight zones of the city.

Of those diagnosed in the 2022 study, nearly 72 per cent of those with MDE and 59 per cent of those with GAD were not taking treatment from a professional. The reasons were stigma or being unaware that they had the disorder.

The study found that many had substance use disorders. Of the participants who consumed alcohol, 10 per cent either had hazardous use or dependence on alcohol. And 20 per cent of those using chewable tobacco had significant dependence on it.

The results of this study are similar to that of a 2021 study among PG residents in Bengaluru South zone, also supervised by Dr Aravind. In this study among 251 PG residents, 11.6 per cent had MDE and 16.3 per cent had GAD. Dr Aravind postulates that being young and a migrant make PG residents vulnerable. In India, youth have among the highest suicide rates, and other studies show that migrants are vulnerable. “So by corollary, we can say that these two factors make this population more vulnerable. They are away from home, in a new city, and work long hours. They may lack emotional support, or may not have dear ones with whom they can share their feelings and thoughts,” he says.

Previous studies show that “rootlessness” and peer pressure make young people who move away from their homes more vulnerable, says Dr N Girish, professor of epidemiology at Nimhans. “They have got transplanted into a new environment, but are not fully part of it. And they find it more difficult to resist peer pressure. Critical decision making is entirely on them, without any familial support or control.”

The study calls for mental health professionals and policymakers in Bengaluru to address PG residents’ concerns. While India currently has National and District Mental Health Programmes, Dr Aravind stresses the need for an Urban Mental Health Programme that will use different strategies to address cities’ heterogeneous and vulnerable populations.