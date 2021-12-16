Merc driver who 'ran amok' in Indiranagar gets bail

Suvidh Chordia, 43, arrested for ploughing his Mercedes-Benz into multiple vehicles on Indiranagar 80 Feet Road on December 7 and causing the death of a parking valet, has received bail.

With his 11-year-old son by his side, Chordia had rammed his luxe into several vehicles, killing Hari Mohanto, a parking valet.

Soon after the accident, Chordia was hospitalised for "injuries". Police arrested him after he was discharged and produced him before the magistrate. The court has given him bail, said K M Shantharaju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East).

Asked if Chordia was drunk at the wheel, the DCP said: “We are yet to take the case report about that."

