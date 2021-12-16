Merc driver who 'ran amok' in Indiranagar gets bail

Merc driver who 'ran amok' in Indiranagar gets bail

With his 11-year-old son by his side, Chordia had rammed his luxe into several vehicles, killing Hari Mohanto, a parking valet

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2021, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 03:15 ist
The Mercedes-Benz after the accident on December 7. Credit: DH File Photo

Suvidh Chordia, 43, arrested for ploughing his Mercedes-Benz into multiple vehicles on Indiranagar 80 Feet Road on December 7 and causing the death of a parking valet, has received bail. 

With his 11-year-old son by his side, Chordia had rammed his luxe into several vehicles, killing Hari Mohanto, a parking valet. 

Soon after the accident, Chordia was hospitalised for "injuries". Police arrested him after he was discharged and produced him before the magistrate. The court has given him bail, said K M Shantharaju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East). 

Asked if Chordia was drunk at the wheel, the DCP said: “We are yet to take the case report about that." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Indiranagar
Mercedes Benz

What's Brewing

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'

'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border

In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

 