Metro adopts enhanced security checks

The security scare at the Kempegowda Metro Station may have been settled. However, the BMRCL is now training its staff for enhanced security checks at the entrances to metro stations in the coming days.

The May 6 incident, where the behaviour of a passenger led to much suspicion and speculation, has come as an awakening for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Though the police settled the case as a ‘misunderstanding’, officials have decided not to take any chances.

“Metro stations are managed by private security guards. There were reports that the guards were not scanning the passengers properly, often just waving the handheld metal detectors. So, we are training them in batches in detailed security scanning,” a BMRCL source said.

An official said the training includes enhanced checks like frisking similar to the procedure in airports. When asked whether metro would bring in frisking, the official said no such decision has been taken.

“The training just prepares them, in case such a measure is called for,” the official said.

Another official said the BMRCL has already started strict enforcement of existing rules. “Police officers are inspecting the security checks at stations, constantly monitoring the entire process. There are no gaps in security. The idea is to ensure no such gaps arise in future,” he said.

BMRCL is considering recruiting personnel from the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force as part of the increased security measures. The source said the corporation will eventually shift from private security guards to KSISF personnel.

Passengers, however, were not enthusiastic about the move that led to long queues.

The metro official said passengers have to adjust to the situation considering that the security check is for their own safety.