Metro disrupted on Green Line due to signalling issue

Metro services were affected between Yelachenahalli and RV Road stations on the Green Line for nearly two hours in the afternoon due to a signaling problem, effectively suspending trains to three stations beyond RV Road.

Metro officials said a glitch in the signalling system at Yelachenahalli led to the disruption at 12.06 pm which was fixed at 1.52 pm. "During this period, short loop operations were run between RV Road and Nagasandra," Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited spokesperson B L Yashavanth Chavan said.

Hundreds of people were affected due to the disruption as Yelachenahalli, JP Nagar and Banashankari stations see a good number of passengers even on Sunday. The commuters took to social media to complain about the problem. A staffer at Banashankari said the number of commuters affected was very marginal. "Had it been a weekday, it would have been difficult for us," he said.

Extended operations

Meanwhile, metro has extended operations by 30 minutes on Sunday night in view of the India Vs South Africa ICC T20 clash.

The last service from the four metro stations will depart at 11.30 pm instead of the regular time of 11 pm. The departure from Kempegowda Metro Station is scheduled at 11.45 pm.

The corporation has fixed Rs 50 base fare to travel from Cubbon Park to any metro station after 10 pm, except for those travelling by smart cards. Paper tickets will be provided to avoid rush.