Metro Green Line services to be partially hit on January 10

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 09 2021, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 02:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

There will be no metro services between National College and Yelachenahalli for two hours on Sunday morning.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited structural repair works being taken up between the Banashankari and JP Nagar metro stations as the reason for the disruption.

“To facilitate the works, there will be a curtailment of metro train services on the Green Line for a brief period of two hours from 7 am to 9 am between the National College and Yelachenahalli metro stations,” said B L Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL.

During this period, trains will run between the National College and Nagasandra stations, Chavan said. 

Services will be restored after 9 am on the entire Green Line.

The repair works are being taken up days before officials are set to inaugurate and commission the Reach 3 extension (Phase 2) of the line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura.

