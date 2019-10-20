Metro train halted after smoke incident

Smoke emanating from the underside of a train forced BMRCL officials to deboard passengers at the Swami Vivekananda Road metro station on Saturday evening.

The incident came to light after Kashyap Jagadeesh, a commuter, posted a short video of the incident on social media, asking officials to spell out the specific reason for the glitch.

Jagadeesh suspected that the smoke emanated from a battery or a low-tension earth box (LTEB). Passengers had to wait for the next train to continue their trip. Officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited were not available for comment.

Reacting to the incident, Suryanarayana Murthy, president, BMRCL Employees' Union, said officials needed to focus more on maintenance issues. "Poor maintenance will affect the operations, as seen from the incident. Instead of focusing on the interior design, officials need to look at the maintenance issues," he added.