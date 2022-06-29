Minister asks firms to register on skill portal

Higher Education & Skill Development Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday asked all companies located in Karnataka to register themselves on the skill portal run by the state government.
The minister said the move will help students know about job opportunities and they can pursue courses based on availability.
“There are more job opportunities in the state, but there is no clarity among students on which area they should focus on. If all the companies register on the portal, it will be easier for students to explore the opportunities and get trained in the particular area,” Narayan said.
At an interaction programme organised by Kaushalya Karnataka and Deshpande Foundation in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the minister said, “The gross enrolment ratio at the higher education level in the state has risen by 6% in the last three years and the number of students admitting to polytechnic courses has gone up from 30,000 to 75,000.”
