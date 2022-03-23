Minister rules out exempting Century Club from park zone  

Horticulture Minister Munirathna on Tuesday ruled out a demand from BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda that Century Club should be exempted from the park zone area of Cubbon Park.

Tejaswini, at the Council, said the horticulture department should allow the club to build new buildings inside its premises claiming that many of its structures were old.

Munirathna noted that a petition on this issue is pending in High Court. “If we leave the club from park zone area, taller buildings might come up around the park,” he said.

The minister raised concerns that heritage buildings inside the club premises could be demolished if it is exempted from the park zone area.

Tejaswini argued that the department has allowed the General Post Office and Public Works Department to construct buildings within the zone and demanded that Century Club be allowed to do the same.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti asked the minister to conduct an inspection of the club with the MLC to decide on the issue.

