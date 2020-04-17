Missing mobile phone helps police book biker who defied COVID-19 lockdown order

A biker who violated the lockdown and sped away from the police was booked when he returned to complain about his missing mobile phone.

The 41-year-old man who rode pillion did not realise that he had dropped the mobile phone at the checkpost while arguing with the police, which helped the police charge him under IPC Section 188 for violating the prohibitory orders.

In his complaint, Sagar, a police constable with the Bagalur station, said on April 8 about 9 am, Rakesh Chalavadi, a resident of Sathanur village, was riding pillion on a bike in violation of the prohibitory orders.

Sagar, who was on duty near the Reva junction with traffic constable Santosh, stopped the Bajaj Pulsar bike heading towards Sathanur from the Bagalur junction and questioned the reason for the bikers violating the strict lockdown orders.

'I won't obey you'

Chalavadi got into an argument with the police, saying people talk about coronavirus everywhere and create fear. Chalavadi declared he would not follow the lockdown orders, saying he would never contract the infection and would not follow the safety measures.

But as he escaped the police, Chalavadi did not realise that his mobile phone had fallen out. Sagar collected the mobile phone and kept it in the station. When Chalavadi went to the station the following afternoon to file a complaint, Sagar recognised him and filed a complaint for violating the lockdown.

An FIR has been registered against Chalavadi with court permission. He was later let off on bail. Further investigations are underway.